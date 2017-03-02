Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Informal settlements on the rise

Shayal Devi
Thursday, March 02, 2017

INFORMAL settlements in separate divisions are expanding and not contracting, says Fiji Commerce Commission's prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu.

Mr Ciriyamotu said this during a public consultation on the proposed landlord and tenant act in Nadi on Tuesday.

Nadi residents raised concerns about informal settlements on the outskirts of the Jetset Town as well as in Votualevu.

Resident, Bryan Watson said some of the families in squatter settlements owned properties elsewhere, but had to move closer to the city to educate their children.

According to Mr Ciriyamotu, tenancy in squatter areas was a reality.

"I don't think any of these provisions or laws that exist nowadays are related to those tenancies in informal sectors," he said.

"The renting happening here is increasing day by day because the demand is there, but the supply is not keeping pace with this demand."

Mr Ciriyamotu said the housing market in Fiji was not perfect because of the shortage of flats and a high demand from the public.

"Most people will keep going to the informal system.

"To buy a property around the Central Division, I don't think middle to low-income earners are able to afford at this time."








