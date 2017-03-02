/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Strength of a woman ... Susana Lewai with her mother Matelita Beitaki. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

SUSANA Lewai was in Year 8 when her life took an unexpected turn.

After months of being sick, the 16-year-old was taken for a check-up and she was informed that she had rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

Having read about the illness prior to her diagnosis, the Nawaka, Nadi lass was surprised by the assessment, but she was not caught completely off guard.

She discerned this was the reason she had been sick for a long time.

"I was in Class 8 when I started spitting blood every time I coughed and my dad took me to a private doctor," the Year 12 student said.

"I got checked by the doctor and after getting an X-ray, I found out I had RHD.

"I was kind of shocked because every time I got sick before Class 8 and my mum would take me to the hospital, the doctors would say it was nothing."

Susana is just one of the many children living with RHD in Fiji who are administered a monthly injection of benzathine penicillin, an antibiotic useful for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections.

According to the Health and Medical Services Ministry, RHD is a preventable disease that kills more than 60 Fijians each year.

The heart disease, most commonly acquired by children aged between five and 15, is a chronic condition caused by rheumatic fever, which can develop following a Group A Streptococcal (Strep) infection.

A sore throat is one of the main symptoms of a strep infection.

According to the ministry, one in seven schoolchildren in Fiji develop strep throat each year.

Because of the seriousness of the illness, it is up to entities such as the Health Ministry and NGOs such as Cure Kids Fiji to raise the alarm and inform the masses about the deadly illness.

Cure Kids Fiji director of operations Sally Cooper said the major goals of the organisation this year was to increase awareness.

Ms Cooper said they had sought the assistance of traditional and social media to get the message out.

"The message is simply, once you have been diagnosed you need to keep taking your medicine. Now that we have people working in healthcare, we can start raising awareness about it because we know they are not going to be missed when they are presented at hospitals with signs and symptoms," she said.

"People actually get rheumatic fever after getting infected sores or a sore throat so these things are very common in Fiji and often they are not treated correctly so it goes undiagnosed and it's not until it gets really bad that children become aware and it is certainly important to get the word out about it."

So is awareness and outreach important in the fight against RHD?

Ana Ramaka believes so.

A nurse with 17 years of experience under her belt, Ms Ramaka, has worked with Cure Kids in the Western Division since 2015.

Having previously worked in the pediatrics division, she says it is vital for parents to be extra vigilant when it came to the health of their children.

"On average per month, we have three new cases," she says.

"For the Western Division in 2016, we had roughly 44 new cases so that was a big number.

"For now, it's about getting the children in the system and getting them registered and making sure they stay on with clinics and injections.

"We have started with awareness and we've also been training nurses and doing support groups with patients so that has been working positively for us."

This year Cure Kids Fiji has also taken a range of activities on board to assist with the activities of NGOs.

Ms Cooper says one of the first events on the calendar is a wellness retreat with many international guests in May.

"That retreat is attracting mostly international people so we'll do four days of exercise, wellness, eating well and getting a work balance," she says.

"We are also partnering with other sponsors this year.

"We have a number of events with Accor Hotels, including their trivia pursuit night which is a once a year event at the Sofitel and it is very popular and sells out.

"We are also hoping to work again with Style Fiji and we've formed a partnership with Fiji Rugby."

With strides being made to shed more light on the disease, Susana is asking people to fulfil her simple wish — get regular check-ups for your children and take medical advice seriously.