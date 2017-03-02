Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Church loses appeal

Talebula Kate
Thursday, March 02, 2017

THE Methodist Church in Fiji has again been ordered to pay a father and son $2500 costs after the church's appeal case was dismissed by a full bench of the Fiji Court of Appeal in Suva last week.

The full bench consisted of Justice Eric Basnayake, Justice Almeida Guneratne and Justice Kamal Kumar.

In a High Court judgment of 2014, the Methodist Church was ordered to pay $28,045.76 to father and son — Ravuama Vonu and Akariva Vura — after an alleged exorcism organised by Methodist Church on their island village led to the destruction of their vacant home.

The Methodist Church then appealed on the ground that under the Religious Bodies Act, any suit to be filed against any religious body, it has to be sued under the name of the trustees and names of trustees has to be mentioned in the writ.

It argued that there was no entity in existence called the Methodist Church of Fiji, but that is the Methodist Church of the Republic of Fiji.

The Appeals Court asked as to how now the Methodist Church filed an appeal if it was not a party in the High Court proceedings as they had to ask for leave to join as a party.

The full bench agreed that the appeal was misconceived and dismissed the same under Order 35 Rule 2 of the High Court rules.

The orders of the court were: the affirmation of the judgment of the High Court dated May 26, 2014; and for the Methodist Church to pay Mr Vonu and Mr Vura $2500 costs within 21 days.








