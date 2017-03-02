Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

State amends sedition charges

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 02, 2017

THE State has amended sedition charges laid against 13 people from Nadroga.

The High Court in Lautoka received an application from prosecutors on the intention to change the charge yesterday.

The group was previously charged with one count of sedition and one count of communal antagonism.

The State applied to change the inciting communal antagonism to an additional charge of sedition.

The court agreed to the amendment.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh said he needed a month to review the amended charge.

Mr Singh said he would need to discuss the amendment with his clients.

The lawyer for one of the accused, Adi Cuvu Atama, also requested for time in light of the changes.

Appearing before Justice Sunil Sharma were Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Ulaiyasi Rabua, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Makutu, Mosese Nacavi, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nukunivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jocama Ratulevu and Adi Cuvu Atama.

Two of those accused from 2014. Adi Vasemaca Gonewai and Raicula Rokovou, passed away last eyar.

The matter has been adjourned to March 29 for a plea to be taken.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Baber: This is a different team
  3. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. 88 West dengue cases
  7. Accident victims in critical condition
  8. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  9. Brothers plead for wheelchair aid
  10. Faith groups discuss social problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)