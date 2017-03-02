State amends sedition charges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh with a group from Nadroga facing sedition charges at the High Court in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE State has amended sedition charges laid against 13 people from Nadroga.

The High Court in Lautoka received an application from prosecutors on the intention to change the charge yesterday.

The group was previously charged with one count of sedition and one count of communal antagonism.

The State applied to change the inciting communal antagonism to an additional charge of sedition.

The court agreed to the amendment.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh said he needed a month to review the amended charge.

Mr Singh said he would need to discuss the amendment with his clients.

The lawyer for one of the accused, Adi Cuvu Atama, also requested for time in light of the changes.

Appearing before Justice Sunil Sharma were Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Ulaiyasi Rabua, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Makutu, Mosese Nacavi, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nukunivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jocama Ratulevu and Adi Cuvu Atama.

Two of those accused from 2014. Adi Vasemaca Gonewai and Raicula Rokovou, passed away last eyar.

The matter has been adjourned to March 29 for a plea to be taken.