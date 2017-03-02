Blood in eye fluid

/ Front page / News

THE cause of death for Sione Tufui outside a nightclub in Suva on June 21, 2014 was because of a brain haemorrhage.

This was revealed by Dr James Kalougivaki of the Fiji Police Force's Forensic Pathology Unit in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Dr Kalougivaki gave sworn evidence as the fifth prosecution witness in the trial of Nauruan national Julien Henrich.

Mr Henrich is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo charged with one count of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Mr Tufui, a University of the South Pacific student from Tonga.

In his examination in chief, Dr Kalougivaki, who performed the post-mortem examination on Mr Tufui, informed the court of his findings.

He said during the post-mortem examination, he noticed the deceased's face was swollen, black and bloodshot eyes and his nose was also swollen with bruises. "The fluid that was extracted from the eyes had blood in it," Dr Kalougivaki said.

The forensic pathologist further stated the lips were swollen, there was a large cut on the lower lip, extensive bruising in the mouth and bruises on the chest.

Dr Kalougivai said as for the internal examination, there was an extensive bruising of the entire skull through the layers of the scalp.

He concluded the cause of death was a result of brain haemorrhage which was caused by a blunt force trauma from the alleged assault and the presence of multiple traumatic injuries.

He said this could have been caused by multiple stomping, kicking and punching.

The State was represented by Juleen Fatiaki and Unaisi Tamanikaiyaroi, while Sevuloni Valenitabua is the lawyer for the accused person.

Also taking the stand yesterday was the investigating officer for the case, detective constable Aminiasi Bola.

The trial continues today.