Court order against lawyers

/ Front page / News

A COURT order was issued yesterday to Vakaloloma and Associates instructing its lawyers Aseri Vakaloloma and Nacanieli Bulisea to appear at the High Court in Suva this morning.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, who made the order, was made aware that Mr Vakaloloma and Mr Bulisea had not renewed their legal practising licence.

Justice Rajasinghe is presiding over the trial of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and the seven former employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) and a private company director of which Mr Vakaloloma is the counsel for four of the accused persons.

Mr Bulisea has been appearing on instructions from Mr Vakaloloma since the trial commenced last Thursday and the court noted Mr Vakaloloma has not been involved in the case since the beginning.

During the continuation of trial on Tuesday morning, it was noted Mr Vakaloloma was not present and neither was there any counsel on instruction.

Upon inquiring, Justice Rajasinghe noted Mr Vakaloloma appeared at the High Court in Lautoka on Tuesday without a practising licence and had not informed the judge of the same.

He said this was a serious concern and unworthy of an officer of the law.

Justice Rajasinghe stated Mr Vakaloloma's acts had stopped the entire proceedings for the trial,.

"This is the longest trial for the 2017 calendar of the court," he said.

The trial was to have lasted for six weeks.

He then informed the senior counsel from the Legal Practitioner's Unit, Avneel Chand, to look into the matter and inform the court of the action that could be taken against Mr Vakaloloma.

Mr Chand informed the court that this was a serious case of professional misconduct and hence there would be an investigation into the matter.

He said this could lead to possible charges against Mr Vakaloloma.