Four cases of alleged gang rapes

Nasik Swami
Thursday, March 02, 2017

FIJI recorded four separate incidents of alleged gang rapes last month, with the youngest victim being a 12-year-old.

This was revealed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) based on the number of formal indictments filed in the High Court last month.

According to the ODPP, the data which is confined to incidents of serious sexual offences only, revealed 30 people were charged with a total of 54 separate incidents in February.

There were 45 rape cases, six assault with intent to rape cases and three sexual assault cases, according to the ODPP.

"There was one incident of rape where the accused is a 72-year-old uncle and the victim was his 12-year-old niece," it said.

"The youngest victim was a six-year-old boy and the accused was his 65-year-old grandfather."

The data further revealed that the youngest accused person was a 12-year-old boy and the victim was also 12 years old.

"There were four separate incidents of alleged gang rapes and the victims were 12 years, 19 years, 20 years and 22 years old.

"Of these four alleged gang rapes, one of the victims was a tourist."

According to the data, there were nine incidents where the victims were related to the accused persons.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali said while the figures were "shocking", it showed the increased sign of frustration and dissatisfaction in some young men in the country.

She claimed that most of the gang rapes are committed by young men who had nothing to do and felt disenfranchised from national development.

Ms Ali said there was a great need for education in the home, in schools and every institution with young men.








