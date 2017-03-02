Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Girls to share daily island struggles to world

Shayal Devi
Thursday, March 02, 2017

TWO Yasawa schoolgirls have vowed to place issues faced by the island chain in the international arena when they represent Fiji at a global conference in China this week.

Mere Sarasau, 18, and Nanise Vuranovo, 17, from Yasawa High School join four students from Yat Sen Secondary School — Eleni Tuibeqa, Britney Nam, Rachel Swann and Grace Fong — for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Ms Sarasau said she would use the event to draw attention to issues faced by islanders.

"Water is a very valuable resource for us and we rely heavily on rainwater and well water to meet our daily needs," the Matuku, Lau, lass said.

"This is an experience we will share with other students from around the world."

She said she looked forward to learning about issues faced by other countries.

School principal Waliki Nasau said they were humbled by the opportunity to represent the country, alongside Yat Sen.

The students will be part of the Beijing Model United Nations (BEIMUN) that will be held in Beijing, China, from March 3 to 5.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Baber: This is a different team
  3. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. 88 West dengue cases
  7. Accident victims in critical condition
  8. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  9. Brothers plead for wheelchair aid
  10. Faith groups discuss social problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)