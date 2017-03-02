Girls to share daily island struggles to world

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Britney Nam takes a selfie with (from left) Rachel Swann, Nanise Vuranovo, Eleni Tuibeqa, Mere Sarasau and Grace Fong. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

TWO Yasawa schoolgirls have vowed to place issues faced by the island chain in the international arena when they represent Fiji at a global conference in China this week.

Mere Sarasau, 18, and Nanise Vuranovo, 17, from Yasawa High School join four students from Yat Sen Secondary School — Eleni Tuibeqa, Britney Nam, Rachel Swann and Grace Fong — for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Ms Sarasau said she would use the event to draw attention to issues faced by islanders.

"Water is a very valuable resource for us and we rely heavily on rainwater and well water to meet our daily needs," the Matuku, Lau, lass said.

"This is an experience we will share with other students from around the world."

She said she looked forward to learning about issues faced by other countries.

School principal Waliki Nasau said they were humbled by the opportunity to represent the country, alongside Yat Sen.

The students will be part of the Beijing Model United Nations (BEIMUN) that will be held in Beijing, China, from March 3 to 5.