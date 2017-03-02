Newcrest refutes pit claim

/ Front page / News

NEWCREST Exploration Fiji Ltd says it has no plans for a third mine pit for the Namosi Joint Venture.

This is after claims by the Tikina Namosi Landowners Committee (TNLC) that it had evidence to indicate that the NJV had plans for a third mine pit at Waivaka West in Namosi.

Committee chairperson Josefa Tauleka said they were hoping to sit with government officials to discuss the effects of extensive mining on the fragile ecosystem in the Namosi highlands.

Mr Tauleka said they had been studying the company's exploration developments in the highlands for the past eight years and gathered evidence that the company intended to have a third mining pit at Waivaka West, which is a major water source on Viti Levu.

"In a letter to Natural Resources Standing Committee chairman Joeli Cawaki, the TNLC expressed its concerns on the effect of spillage to the neighbouring provinces of Serua, Naitasiri, Rewa and Tailevu," he said.

Newcreat Exploration Fiji Ltd country manager Greg Morris said the company had no intention of mining a third pit.

He said they had continuously updated landowners on the progress of the project and "listen to their issues and concerns".

"NJV has not yet applied for a mining licence. Neither does it have plans for a third pit as suggested by the TNLC."

Newcrest Ltd has 71 per cent shares in the venture.