Fiji Time: 10:50 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Speed cameras fail to slow West drivers

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 02, 2017

DESPITE the installation of speed cameras and monitors along the Queens and Kings roads, the Western Division is still recording a high number of traffic infringements.

Fiji Police Force director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said drivers attitudes were to blame for the increase in accidents.

"The attitude of our drivers on our roads is a concern for us," SSP Mishra said.

"If we look at the trend for road accidents and the trend for fatal accidents on our roads, the major accidents are mostly in the West.

"It's unfortunate that people are not complying with road rules, especially with the speed limit that they should be travelling at," he said.

"This is happening despite having speed cameras."

SSP Mishra said drivers were especially complacent when driving along major highways.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Baber: This is a different team
  3. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. 88 West dengue cases
  7. Accident victims in critical condition
  8. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  9. Brothers plead for wheelchair aid
  10. Faith groups discuss social problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)