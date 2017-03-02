Speed cameras fail to slow West drivers

/ Front page / News

DESPITE the installation of speed cameras and monitors along the Queens and Kings roads, the Western Division is still recording a high number of traffic infringements.

Fiji Police Force director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said drivers attitudes were to blame for the increase in accidents.

"The attitude of our drivers on our roads is a concern for us," SSP Mishra said.

"If we look at the trend for road accidents and the trend for fatal accidents on our roads, the major accidents are mostly in the West.

"It's unfortunate that people are not complying with road rules, especially with the speed limit that they should be travelling at," he said.

"This is happening despite having speed cameras."

SSP Mishra said drivers were especially complacent when driving along major highways.