Accident victims in critical condition

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 02, 2017

FOUR people involved in a car accident at Korovuto in Nadi on Tuesday afternoon remain in critical condition at the Lautoka Hospital.

According to police, they were transferred from the Nadi Hospital because of the severity of their injuries.

Fiji Police Force director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash were allegedly driving at high speed.

SSP Mishra said the accident had again highlighted the need for drivers to move within the national speed limit.

"Again we are reminding members of the public that there is a significant increase of motor vehicles on our roads and they need to plan their journey properly," he said.

"They can't be rushing when they are getting late because of a traffic congestion.

"People are aware of the high traffic periods and they need to ensure they are operating within the country's laws."

Investigations continue.








