24-hour Christian prayer session

CHRISTIANS from various denominations will gather in Nadi this weekend to participate in a 24-hour prayer session with a difference.

The South Pacific Walk for Life is a prayer relay which will be held at the field next to the American International Christian School at the Nadi Back Road.

"The event is an open invitation to all Christians of Fiji to join together for 24 hours of corporate prayer," said organisers, Living Way Church.

"It is a beautiful opportunity for all to lift prayers and praise as we lead a continuous 24-hour prayer chain of walkers who will take turns praying and walking around the rugby field at the American International Christian School grounds."

Attendees will be encouraged to form teams of 12 split into day and night crews, with each undertaking two hours of walking prayer.

"Individuals are also welcome and can and come walk and pray as long as they like. The walk will also have three praise and worship sessions where special items and testimonies will be welcomed.

"This is a time of fellowship and faith-building and the walk wants to provide an outlet to lift prayers together as a unified body regardless of Christian denomination."

The organisers said this year's theme was Joshua 6:16 "The seventh time around, when the priests sounded the trumpet blast, Joshua commanded the army, "Shout! For the Lord has given you the city!"