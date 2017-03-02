Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Kumar brothers receive funds

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, March 02, 2017

THANK you for caring about us and for sharing in our pain.

This was the comment by Raveen Kumar to members of the PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) Youth Club.

He made the emotional response after 20 club members braved the elements and walked 214 kilometres from Lautoka to Suva to raise funds for Raveen and his two brothers, Rajneil and Arvin.

The Kumar brothers suffer from the debilitating disease muscular dystrophy — a hereditary condition that progressively weakens the muscles.

Yesterday, the youth club handed over more than $4000, money collected during the four-day walkathon.

"Even though we are growing physically weaker through each passing day, we are spiritually strengthened by the care and efforts of people like the PYGMIES Youth Club," Raveen shared.

"Their contribution of $4000 brings us closer to achieving the $10,000 we need for me to travel to India to improve my health."

Mr Kumar said while muscular dystrophy was untreatable, there was a possibility of increasing mobility through specialised physiotherapy and treatment offered at a hospital in India.

"We really feel sorry for mum (Phul Kuar). She not only takes care of us through the day, she also has to be up throughout the night," he said.








