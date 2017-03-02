Clark takes office

/ Front page / News

RECENTLY appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark officially took office at the miller's Lautoka headquarters yesterday.

He spent the day meeting senior management and familiarising himself with the organisation's operations.

Mr Clark is scheduled to be in meetings for the rest of the week and will meet the general managers of the country's three mills on Friday.

Born in Zimbabwe, Mr Clark has lived in South Africa and Australia.

He has held senior positions in the sugar industry in South Africa, Malawi, Swaziland and Nigeria.

He has been the group managing director for Ilovo Sugar Ltd, the African continent's largest sugar producer and exporter which employs about 30,000 staff in six countries.

Meanwhile, the FSC's recently appointed chief operating officer Navin Chandra took office last Wednesday.

Both appointees have been tasked with resurrecting the FSC after dismal performances over the past few years because of poor crop production caused by a spate of natural disasters and poor financial management.

Last year the corporation recorded a $31 million loss.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the primary focus of Mr Clark and Mr Chandra would be to increase crop production and minimise costs for growers and streamline operations and bring down operational costs at the FSC.

Mr Clark replaces Abdul Khan, who was first executive chairman and then CEO of FSC.

Mr Khan resigned from FSC in October last year, citing ill health.