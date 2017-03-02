Brothers plead for wheelchair aid

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navin Naidu, 48, at his home at Nailawa, Labasa, yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

AFTER overcoming day-to-day challenges together for the past five years, the Naidu brothers of Nailawa settlement in Labasa are now seeking assistance for a wheelchair from relevant authorities.

Supporting his brother was not an easy task, says Arvind Naidu, who is also known as Dharmend.

The 50-year-old man describes their life as a real hard situation.

"We were happily married until my brother fell ill," he said.

Mr Naidu said when he first learnt of his brother's illness, he felt sorry for him.

"My brother, Navin Naidu, was 43 years old when he suffered from ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot that blocks a blood vessel in the brain," he said.

"He was married and has four children. His wife left him because of his condition."

Mr Naidu said his brother's condition went from bad to worse.

"There was no change seen in him and I had to move in with my wife to take care of him, but my wife left me two years later," he said. "My brother and I are blessed to have our sister who lives at Vunivau because she is the one who cooks for us and brings our food over every day."

Mr Naidu said he knew life had to go on even though it meant heartbreaks and struggle.

"I have visited few people who I thought could help us with a wheelchair, but to no avail," he said.

"I would walk to town every day to go from one place to another in search of help and then I would end up at a grog shop to drink grog just to help ease the stress."

Mr Naidu said he would never open up to anyone about his struggle.

"This is the first time I am sharing this to the public mainly because I want to take my brother out to breathe some fresh air instead of being stuck in the house all the time," he said.

"Having a wheelchair would be of a huge help to both of us."