Census training starts

/ Front page / News

THE Bureau of Statistics started a one-week training course in Labasa yesterday on the use of tablet devices in preparation for the census on September 17.

The 35 participants were taught the importance of having to conduct a census.

Census training team leader Kelera Nokelevu said participants would sit for an exam at the end of the week.

"The test is similar to the ones done in Suva for the central and eastern participants and after that particular test, we will then determine whether they will be short-listed or not," she said.

Ms Nokelevu said the most exciting part of the training was the use of tablet devices.

"This is the first time that we're doing data collection for Fiji Bureau of Statistics and we're using gadgets like tablets," she said. "With the service solution website it allows us to have applications that will help our enumerator conduct the numeration for census using tablets."

Ms Nokelevu said the population documentary form was inbuilt.

"Instead of writing they just use the features on these tablets," she said.