Dump site plan for Savusavu

Minister for Lands, Faiyaz Koya says the Government is still intent on making a rubbish dump site in Savusavu after his tour of the proposed site in Yaroi.

Mr Koya said they had to finalise a few issues regarding the proposed si­te before work could continue.

He said he inspected the proposed rubbish dump site when he toured Savusavu last Friday.

"With any development we need to be mindful of the impact it has on the environment and the need to keep our environment sustainable for future generations," Mr Koya said.

"Most rubbish dump sites in the country were put up without much forethought and as a result most are affecting their surrounding environment.

"This is why we want to ensure that the proposed rubbish dump site in Savusavu does not become a threat to the marine ecosystem and the mangrove swamps close to the site."

Mr Koya said Fiji needed to find sustainable ways of managing its pristine environment because it was the country's biggest revenue earner through tourism, forestry and other commercial activities.