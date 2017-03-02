Power on at last

/ Front page / News

ELECTRICITY supply to the people of Taveuni will finally be commissioned today and communities are looking forward to this historic development.

For the first time, electricity is being supplied to families at Somosomo, Naqara and surrounding communities towards Welagi Village and Wairiki.

Some of these communities have been added to the electricity grid since last year after works on the hydro project were completed.

There was excitement and eagerness in the voices of villagers yesterday as they described the development as a sigh of relief for many struggling families.

Villager John Paul said his children could now study at night for longer hours.

"There was no electricity on Taveuni ever since this island was occupied by people, except that over the years people bought their own generators and used it," he said.

"Somosomo Village used to have a generator, but it hasn't been working for the past decade and now with this new electricity supply we are just so happy Government has brought this service to us. It is about time because Taveuni contributes a lot of money to the dalo industry and this will help us boost our farming abilities."

Another villager Meredani Kiobo, who lives near Wairiki, said the development would bring good changes.

"Now, the people of Fiji will see Taveuni bloom and we thank Government for bringing electricity to us."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will commission the project today at Somosomo as part of his northern tour. Throughout the week-long tour that started in Bua Province last week, Mr Bainimarama assured that Government would do its best to deliver much-needed services deserved by every Fijian.

Irrespective of religion, race, gender or age, he reminded everyone that it was Government's duty to help improve livelihoods of all citizens.

New classrooms will be opened at Navakawau Catholic School at the southern end of the island and at Wainikeli District School.

The tour will end tomorrow with the opening of the new fire station at Waiyevo.