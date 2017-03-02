Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Australian couple to return despite ordeal

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, March 02, 2017

AN AUSTRALIAN couple who developed suspected food poisoning while holidaying on the Coral Coast say they will return to Fiji despite going through what they described was a harrowing ordeal.

Kate Allman and her partner, Nick, were holidaying at the Coral Coast last Christmas when they fell ill.

The duo was taken to the Sigatoka Hospital and treated for suspected food poisoning.

"We may have fallen ill due to the food we ate that day at the resort, but it may have also been from food we ate at a village the previous day," said Ms Allman.

"We visited a small village the day before and drank kava with the locals and ate lunch with them.

Ms Allman said comments she made in the Australian media did not lay blame on the resort, however, she said there were concerns about the drinking water at the village and the way food was handled.

"No one warned us against eating or drinking the tap water and, from what I understand, the kava was mixed with tap water or some other water source."

The Australian visitor said in general, food at hotels in the country had been relatively good.

But she expressed concerns about food preparation and water sources in the village they visited.

"It may have been poor handling, or the village water, or an infection elsewhere.

"It is really impossible to tell where the illness was contracted.

"There should be warnings to visitors about the food and water.

"There should also be education to villagers about the importance of safe water and food handling.

"I dare say the kind of illness we suffered was very preventable with proper food safety measures."

Despite their less-than-favourable experience, Ms Allman said the couple would visit Fiji again.

"We would definitely come back to Fiji, the people are very friendly, welcoming and fun.

"The beaches are also beautiful and it's a beautiful place that is cleaner and less crowded than other island resort nations like Indonesia," she said.

Questions sent to Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya on Tuesday and again yesterday in regards to concerns raised by Ms Allman about the safe handling of food and safety of drinking water in village sites remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








