Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

That's no 'excuse'

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, March 02, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has asked the public not to use the failure of past governments as excuses for his team to fix unresolved problems over the years.

Mr Bainimarama made the plea at the talanoa session in Savusavu after villagers complained that some water problems had not been attended since the early 1990s.

The concerns raised by a few villagers highlighted the fact that reports and complaints made since the 1990s with past governments have remained unresolved.

Mr Bainimarama told villagers and district reps, who raised these concerns, that the delay could have been a result of outstanding documents or processes needed to be submitted by the villagers or communities.

He asked them to be vigilant and play their part where necessary because Government would always help out.

Speaking on behalf of the Savusavu people, district rep Mosese Salakibulu thanked Government for their support through development work in the province of Cakaudrove.

He said a lot had been done and they had seen the positive changes that have impacted their lives over the years.

Mr Bainimarama was on Nawi Island yesterday to meet with company executives and discuss further development plans for the multi-million dollar resort — Nawi Island.

Company's chief executive Mike Gann said he had faced a lot of challenges over the years with government departments which hindered his work in the past decade since the establishment of the island resort.

Mr Bainimarama urged his team to speed up process and assist Mr Gann.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  3. Baber: This is a different team
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. Accident victims in critical condition
  7. 88 West dengue cases
  8. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  9. Brothers plead for wheelchair aid
  10. Faith groups discuss social problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)