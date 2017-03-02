That's no 'excuse'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with Nawi Island chief executive Mike Gann on Nawi Island yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has asked the public not to use the failure of past governments as excuses for his team to fix unresolved problems over the years.

Mr Bainimarama made the plea at the talanoa session in Savusavu after villagers complained that some water problems had not been attended since the early 1990s.

The concerns raised by a few villagers highlighted the fact that reports and complaints made since the 1990s with past governments have remained unresolved.

Mr Bainimarama told villagers and district reps, who raised these concerns, that the delay could have been a result of outstanding documents or processes needed to be submitted by the villagers or communities.

He asked them to be vigilant and play their part where necessary because Government would always help out.

Speaking on behalf of the Savusavu people, district rep Mosese Salakibulu thanked Government for their support through development work in the province of Cakaudrove.

He said a lot had been done and they had seen the positive changes that have impacted their lives over the years.

Mr Bainimarama was on Nawi Island yesterday to meet with company executives and discuss further development plans for the multi-million dollar resort — Nawi Island.

Company's chief executive Mike Gann said he had faced a lot of challenges over the years with government departments which hindered his work in the past decade since the establishment of the island resort.

Mr Bainimarama urged his team to speed up process and assist Mr Gann.