FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, March 02, 2017

MANY Fijians of the Christian faith marked the period of Lent yesterday by sacrificing certain cravings, needs and wants for the next 40 days in the run-up to Easter.

Christians of the Catholic denomination participated in the traditional ritual of Ash Wednesday to commemorate the days Jesus spent fasting in the desert preparing for his ministry.

British Prime Minister Theresa May added an interesting twist to the event when she revealed she would be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter.

Not known for her self-indulgence, she revealed she would be giving up crisps over Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.

Lent, which began yesterday for thousands of Fijians, commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert preparing for his ministry.

It seems, May, a vicar's daughter, is a regular church goer.

Talk about making a difference!

As the Reuters report yesterday noted, crisps, known as potato chips in the US and often high in salt and saturated fat, are a staple snack in Britain.

"The prime minister will be giving up for Lent: crisps," her spokesman told reporters, adding that the Prime Minister's favourite flavour was salt and vinegar.

Understandably this would also be seen as a period in which Christians put themselves to the test.

But talk about making a difference!








