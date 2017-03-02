88 West dengue cases

/ Front page / News

EIGHTY-EIGHT of the 143 dengue cases recorded this year are from the Western Division.

This was confirmed by the Health and Medical Services Ministry in response to queries sent by this newspaper.

"The Health Ministry strongly urges the public to act immediately to destroy dengue mosquito breeding places because removing dengue mosquito breeding places will ultimately lead to a decrease in the number of dengue positive cases," the ministry said.

"The ministry reiterates that by following these simple clean-up routines, dengue mosquito breeding places can be destroyed.

"The ministry needs the assistance of the public in its fight against disease spreading mosquitoes."

Dengue in Fiji is usually seasonal from November to June.

In the Western Division, municipal councils and rural authorities are gearing up to begin mosquito spraying.

Ba Rural Local Authority secretary Mosese Koroi said they had not started spraying yet.

"We plan to start in the next two weeks," he said.

Tavua Town Council CEO Vinesh Naidu said they distributed notices for mosquito spraying yesterday.

"We will begin spraying the areas within the town boundary tomorrow (today) from 6pm to 10pm and then continue during the same time on Friday," he said. "It is important that people are informed before any spraying is done."

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said they had assessed the need and would start spraying from next week.

Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram said the general clean-up of the town had begun.

"We will first do a major clean-up where we will destroy all breeding places of mosquitoes," he said.

"Once this is finished, we will then begin spraying areas within the town boundary and if need be, we will extend to the peri-urban areas."

Nadi Town Council special administrator Robin Ali said they were in the process of clean-ups at this stage.