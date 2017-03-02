Faith groups discuss social problems

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa meets participants during the faith-based workshop at the Southern Cross Hotel conference room in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MEMBERS of various faith-based organisations held a dialogue with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation yesterday on ways to empower their roles to combat social problems affecting the country.

The aim of the workshop was to develop trust and tolerance in providing a foundation of building relationships and mutual respect, expanding coverage of interventions through increased resources to cover excluded populations, improving cost efficiency in service provision, amplifying advocacy, facilitating knowledge exchange and creating a neutral platform for secular entities to engage the faith-based sector.

Samabula Sikh Temple representative Preetam Singh said the workshop was a significant event because it brought together different faith organisations who had the power to influence people's minds on issues pertaining to women, children and minority groups.

"All faith-based leaders talk to their congregations on a weekly basis or on a daily basis and the highest level of communication comes from the leaders to their congregation," he said. "So messages are passed on today at the workshop and we have the best platform to take it out to the society."

Fiji Council of Churches representative Aporosa Rageci said the event was a timely effort by the Government to call faith organisations together where they could form networks and build relationships on the good work that can be done in society.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry reflected on cases and solutions to social problems and they would require concerted efforts of all stakeholders to make an impact in strengthening a central role such as the family unit.

"With their involvement in local communities and their standing as moral leaders, many faith-based organisatons and religious leaders command the respect of local and national authorities, which can make them valuable peace mediators in tense environments," she said.

There were more than 70 participants from faith-based organisations and the ministry at the workshop held in Suva.