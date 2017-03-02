Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

'Unfair rates'

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, March 02, 2017

LET us administer our own land.

That is the request from a representative of the mataqali (landowning unit) Tilivasewa who are waiting for part of their birthright — 710 acres of land — to be returned to them.

The mataqali has for the past three years made repeated requests to the iTaukei Land Trust Board for the return of their land which they claim has been leased at unfair rates since 1907.

The land was initially leased for 999 years to Eva Annie Easton and Harold James Thomas of Ba and the agreed payment was 94 pounds and seven shillings per year.

This newspaper had previously reported that current land rental of 10 cents a year was being paid by a primary school to which a portion of the land was subleased.

Other subleased portions were earning an annual rental income, some as low as $2.55.

And these pittances will continue for the remaining lease term of 889 years, something the mataqali Tilivasewa is unwilling to accept.

Speaking on behalf of the mataqali, Tevita Ralulu said after all their struggles, all they wanted was to be allowed to administer their land and decide who leased the land and at what price.

"We want the TLTB to allow us to administer our own land. We have been paid pennies as land leases and now all we want is to be allowed to do what we wish with the land," he said.

Mr Ralulu said there were other land that were bought for items such as guns and boats, but these had all been returned to their original landowners because the sales were deemed unfair.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua referred all queries on the lease to TLTB's general manager Tevita Kuruvakadua and TLTB deputy general manager Solo Nata, saying the TLTB was handling the case.

Emailed queries to TLTB on Monday, Tuesday and yesterday remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








