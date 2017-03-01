Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fijians in NZ make pumpkin record

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 7:45PM TWENTY Fijian seasonal workers based in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand have earned stellar reputation this week after harvesting a record number of pumpkins.

Three months into their 7-month contract, the nine (9) workers from Cicia, Lau and eleven (11) workers from Nadarivatu were praised by Jaswinder Singh of the company, Team Work New Zealand.

Singh whose business supplies Hawkes Bay businesses with skilled workers for the agriculture, horticulture, viticulture and floriculture industries commended the 20 when the Minister for Employment Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon Jone Usamate visited New Zealand recently.

It is unclear as to which farms exactly the 20 are working in.

"The workers filled more than two hundred (200) crates of pumpkin in a week compared to the last batch of workers that were recruited from another Pacific Island country," Mr Singh said.

"I am very appreciative of how these workers do things.  They managed their time well, are good listeners, hardworking and very committed."

According to a government statement issued today, the twenty were part of new hires into the scheme whose recruitment was different because they were identified by the provinces into the Tikina Work Ready Pool.

The 20 workers were hired by Team Work NZ because they had prior experience in organic farming.

Team Leader Senirusi Keteiwai from Nadarivatu stated that the group was able to achieve this through their dedication and team work.

"I?m very thankful to my group members for their commitment and hard work.  They listen to my instructions and respect me as their Team Leader. Their support and cooperation has been very remarkable," Mr Keteiwai said. 

According to the government statement, Mr Singh has promised the group re-engagement at the completion of their 7-month contract.

Team Work is located in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand and produces pumpkin, onion, watermelon and other fruits and vegetables.








