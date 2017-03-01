Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Overseas workers scheme consultation in Ra

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 7:34PM FARMERS usually dependant on Dalo and Yaqona for their livelihood today expressed gratitude to be able to draw on income from Overseas Seasonal Workers Scheme.

According to a government statement, villagers from the province of Ra spoke well of the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate who held consultations at Soa village on scheme.

Mr. Usamate's consultation was for people from the three villages under the Tikina of Bureivanua.

"He spoke on the Government's seasonal work scheme and the benefits of Fijians applying to the program," a department of information statement said.

According to the statement, the  Turaga Ni Koro of Soa village, Paula Seru commended the Minister for meeting villagers to explore employment-related opportunities.

"We have heard about this employment opportunity and we did not expect to have the Minister and his team today to meet with the Tikina for this worthy course," the statement quoted Seru as saying.

"We've been hoping to receive such assistance to help us rebuild our homes and families for what (Cyclone) Winston has left behind."

The consultation discussed the new recruitment and selection criteria for seasonal work and touted the scheme as a Government initiative towards improving living standards and alleviating poverty."

"Through this assistance, my Ministry has also focused in recruiting and selecting community members from isolated rural areas that are badly affected by TC Winston," said Usamate.








