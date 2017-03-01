Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Ministry concerned about UBA

MONIKA SINGH
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 7:26PM THE Ministry of Fisheries has expressed concern at the over exploitation of sea cucumbers using underwater breathing apparatus (UBA).

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said there had been an alarming frequency of serious diving accidents and fatalities in the fishery that was a great cost to communities and the government.

He said an economic analysis conducted by the Ministry of Fisheries in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC) to assess the impact on the society revealed that the cost to the nation annually was more than half a million.

Mr Koroilavesau the government had banned the use of UBA but there were some backyard shops that still promoted such diving activities.

He said the ministry did not have the manpower to monitor all the beche-de-mer exporters which was why they were urging all exporters to work with the ministry in the quest to sustain Fiji's dwindling sea cucumber population.

The Ministry of Fisheries and the Wildlife Conservation Society launched two reports on the sea cucumber fishery yesterday. 

The reports - Fiji's Sea Cucumber Fishery: Advances in Science for Improved Management and Value Chain Analysis of the Wild Caught Sea Cucumber Fishery in Fiji, made recommendations on the industry.

The report recommended that for Fiji's sea cucumbers population to remain productive and maintain healthy ecosystems while continuing to provide valuable income opportunities for local communities and businesses, new management measures are needed to reverse the dwindling populations to ensure long-term sustainability









