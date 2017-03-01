Fiji Time: 1:27 AM on Thursday 2 March

Rapist files appeal against conviction and sentence

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 7:26PM LAUTOKA lawyer Iqbal Khan today filed leave and bail applications in the Fiji Court of Appeal for a man convicted for the rape of a 16 year old girl in 2013 and sentenced to nine years in jail.

Nitendra Prasad Bilash 41, who was convicted for one count of rape is appealing the conviction and sentence.

Their appeal is on 30 grounds.

President of the Fiji Court of Appeal William Calachini who presided over the matter adjourned the case to a date to be assigned.

The State was represented by Pauline Madanavosa.








