Prosecution witness identifies Nauruan national

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 7:04PM A PROSECUTION witness in the manslaughter trial of a Nauruan national told the High Court in Suva today that he identified the accused person at a police identification parade.

Finau Leone a Tongan University of the South Pacific student was the fourth prosecution witness for the trial currently underway in the High Court in Suva before Justice Salesi Temo.

Standing trial is Julien Henrich charged with one count of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Sione Tufui outside a nightclub in Suva on June 21, 2014.

Mr Leone told the court that the first time he saw the accused was on the night of the alleged incident.

The State was represented by Juleen Fatiaki and Unaisi Tamanikaiyaroi while Sevuloni Valenitabua is the lawyer for the accused person.

The trial continues tomorrow.








