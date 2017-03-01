WCS report reinforces Govt fisheries concerns

Update: 6:38PM THE population of more than 20 important marine species in Fiji have dwindled in recent times owing to exploitation.
Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau told attendees of
the Fiji Beche-de-Mer Forum in Suva today that new management measures were
needed to reverse the dwindling populations of creatures including sea
cucumbers.
Mr Koroilavesau attributed some of the reduction in fishery
stock to the use of Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) which was only
recently banned.
The minister said the government had plans in place to
address the issue. His comments come in light of recent research which affirm
the belief that the industry was at a critical time.
"The adoption of the National Sea Cucumber Management Plan
is of high importance. Although there are more than 20 commercially important
species in Fiji, populations have been declining due to fishing by a high
number of fishers," Minister Koroilavesau said.
"Over-exploitation of sea cucumbers using Underwater
Breathing Apparatus (UBA) is a health concern in Fiji, which the Government is
taking very seriously. The Ministry had drafted a National Sea-cucumber
Management Plan in consultation with its partners and stakeholders which is yet
to be endorsed by Cabinet," Minister Koroilavesau said.
One of two study reports launched at the same forum, was by
the World Conservation Society and it reinforced the fisheries ministers
concerns.
The research supports the ban on UBA, an issue which
continues to attract controversy especially as current consultations for other
fisheries department plans give the public space to voice feedback on the fisheries
industry.
"Overall, the recent studies validate the new ban on UBA in
the fishery, but urge for further reforms to management. The studies provide
evidence for the introduction of better minimum legal size limits, shortlists
of permissible species, and limited entry requirements to reduce the number of
fishers permitted to collect sea cucumbers," the WCS research report said.
"At the same time, management actions are needed to
strengthen enforcement of the regulations, support better postharvest
processing and value chains, and develop nation-wide standards for pricing of
raw and dried sea cucumbers."
According to the fisheries department, there has been an frequency
of serious diving accidents and fatalities because of the use of UBA.
"Studies and data collected showed that between 2003 and
2012, export volumes of high-value species declined from 14 percent to 8
percent of overall exports," Mr Koroilavesau said.
Intense fishing pressure has caused shifts in catch
composition and increased risk for populations of some species that might not
be able to recover, he added.
The one day meet was attended by researchers, fishery
managers, industry members and stakeholders.