Earthquake at Ono I Lau

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 5:33PM AN earthquake measuring 5.4 on the richter scale was the latest seismology action in Fiji and it occurred at 4:43pm today in Lau.

According to an alert from the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the earthquake which poses no further threat to Fiji occurred at 21.30 degrees South and 178.46 degrees West.

This location is approximately 75 km South South East from Matokana in Ono I Lau, 335 km West from Nukualofa, Tonga and 479 km South East from Suva, Fiji.

Measured as moderate, the earthquake  took place at a depth of 557 km which the alert labelled as a "deep depth". 

"However, it does not pose any immediate threat to the region," the alert stated.

"This serves as notification only and will keep monitoring for any further updates."








