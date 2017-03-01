Skin care manufacturer commission new machines

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM ORGANIC Earth Fiji, the manufacturing arm of Natural Fiji, this afternoon commissioned three new packaging machines for its skin care and beauty products at its factory in Vatuwaqa.

Natural Fiji director Geeta Reddy said: �We manufacture all different products at our factory in Vatuwaqa, Suva. Our products are a work of art and are made from purely certified organic natural ingredients.�

Organic Earth Fiji was given a grant of $85,000 under Government�s National Export Strategy which enabled them to purchase the machines.

And officiating at the commissioning was the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, who congratulated Natural Fiji on enabling themselves with the new machines to now market Fiji Made products to new markets in Asia.