Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Skin care manufacturer commission new machines

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 5:24PM ORGANIC Earth Fiji, the manufacturing arm of Natural Fiji, this afternoon commissioned three new packaging machines for its skin care and beauty products at its factory in Vatuwaqa.

Natural Fiji director Geeta Reddy said: �We manufacture all different products at our factory in Vatuwaqa, Suva. Our products are a work of art and are made from purely certified organic natural ingredients.�

Organic Earth Fiji was given a grant of $85,000 under Government�s National Export Strategy which enabled them to purchase the machines.

And officiating at the commissioning was the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, who congratulated Natural Fiji on enabling themselves with the new machines to now market Fiji Made products to new markets in Asia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Search for toddler continues
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Biman: Report delay a breach
  4. Tabuya leads PDP
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  7. Online rental bond service
  8. Police patrol study
  9. Club raises more than $4k
  10. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)