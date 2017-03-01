Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

10 years win for Kumar

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 4:50PM VETERAN candidate Master Manoj Kumar successfully defended his title by taking out the Open division at the 36th Kundan Singh Chess Tournament in Suva on Sunday.

CM Kumar was unbeaten after five rounds, winning all his games before being held to a draw in the last round by Zen Borg.

"I've been preparing well since January for the Pacific Zonal competition held in New Zealand where we played against top countries like NZ, Australia and Palau and from there I continued to work on my skills like playing online games which keeps me up to par.

"It's a matter of confident and passion to make you a good chess player and I hope that the senior players can come in for the next tournament to provide mileage for our young players who are interest in playing Chess," Kumar said. 

Artem Veridiyan, a visiting player from the United States, impressed during the one-day event by clinching the second spot with 4 points.  

Newcomer Raicebe Macanawai shocked the field by coming in third with 3 points while Premadish Pramisesh was fourth with 3 points.

Jordon Mohr beat the odds to be crowned the top junior player with an impressive 4 points, losing only to CM Kumar. 

 Teliko Koroi was the top women's player with 2 points.

Kumar hope that they will get as much game time as possible to prepare for the World Chess Team event in Georgia next year.

Tournament Organiser and Chief Arbiter Calvin Prasad was impressed with the impact of the new players.

"We had six new players and they claimed three of the top four spots in the Open Division, this augurs well for Fiji Chess and the next few tournaments could see a new champion crowned,"

In the Junior Division, Borg was second with 3.5 points, Jed Mataika third with 3 points, while Claudya Koroi claimed fourth place with 3 points.

Consolation prizes were also awarded, with Jashnil Narayan, Vinooda Senewiratne, Devlin Grewal, and Ravneel Kumar each receiving new tournament chess set worth $60.

The next tournament on the FCF calendar is the Brijlal Chess Open on March 19, 2017, at Kshatriya Hall in Suva.  Entry fee is $5 for under-20 players and $10 for others.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Search for toddler continues
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Biman: Report delay a breach
  4. Tabuya leads PDP
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  7. Online rental bond service
  8. Police patrol study
  9. Club raises more than $4k
  10. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)