Former BAF boss in court

Update: 4:25PM FORMER Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bio Security Authority of Fiji (BAF) Matai Matakitoga was yesterday convicted for corruption related offences by the Suva Magistrates court.

Matakitoga who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) was found guilty of three counts of theft contrary to Section 291 (1) of the Crimes Decree No. 44 of 2009.

In delivering his judgment, Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage said the prosecution has proved all the elements of the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The offences took place between March 19-27, 2013 in Suva.

Matakitoga had dishonestly appropriated property namely a table, five tyres and three cabinets from the compound of BAF.

Magistrate Liyanage further stated that Matakitoga in his evidence brought up his fall defence, which was inconsistent while he said that the properties in question were obsolete items.

"The crux of the matter was not that it was obsolete items; it was the fact that it belonged to an institution and it was taken without their consent."

The court stated that the Matakitoga has not created any doubt with regard to prosecution case, as the he knew that there was a process of removing these items but he removed these items with dishonesty with the intention of permanently depriving the BAF of that property.

The matter has been adjourned to March 20, 2017 for mitigation.