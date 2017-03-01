Sports Ministry launch national sports policy

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:04PM A REVIEW of government's sports and physical activity policy is imminent, aimed at making local sporting bodies more effective.

The National Sports and Physical activity review policy was launched by Minister for Youth and Sports Laiseni Tuitubou at Nasoqo house yesterday.

Mr Tuitubou said public contribution to the national sports and physical activity policy was importance.

"Government in 2012 approved the updated National Sports Policy and today we're here to launch another very exciting process deemed to produce a cutting edge sports and physical activity policy that will benefit the Fijian public," Tuitubou said.

"We would like to explore all available avenues and utilise all available resources to get a large response through this survey."

Tuitubou mentioned that through the initiative, Government is striving to help the productive capacity of the sports sector to grow, to encourage innovation, research, development and knowledge.

"Government envisages that through this revised policy we will ensure that every sports organization is democratic, transparent, strong, efficient, effective and fully engaged in their management," he said.

According to Mr Tuitubou, the ministry will work to collate feedback from as wide a cross section of the community as possible, breaking barriers of geography and age as well as ensuring the view of the physically challenged is taken into account.

"Their responses matter and we're inviting the members of the public to participate in the review," Mr Tuitubou said.

The review will take six weeks and will end on 13 April 2017.