Seminar for small business development

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 3:58PM SMALL business owners looking to improve the way they run their business will be able to learn the necessary skills to develop with the help of a very affordable yet credible training programme.

Run by the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO), the one day workshop is scheduled for Tuesday 14 March at Korobasaga House on Gorrie Street in Suva.

PIPSO will conduct a Business Development "Introductory Session specifically designed for micro and small to medium businesses looking to develop or improve their business processes".

According to information posted by PIPSO today, the one day seminar will be run by David Sutherland, a production specialist who will cover the following topics:

  • Introduction to PIPSO
  • Role of Productivity Specialist
  • Healthy Business Attributes
  • Business Health Checks
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Developing Your Business
  • Business Sustainability in Today's Market

Activities have been organised to engage the participants in business analysis and discussion with real case studies and group work.

PIPSO hopes each participant will be during the training programme undertake individual activities which help them examine the performance of their own businesses.

The workshop costs $20 per participant and registration information is available via email from veninan@pipso.org.fj 








