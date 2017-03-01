Seminar for small business development

Update: 3:58PM SMALL business owners looking to improve the way they run their business will be able to learn the necessary skills to develop with the help of a very affordable yet credible training programme.
Run by the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation
(PIPSO), the one day workshop is scheduled for Tuesday 14 March at Korobasaga
House on Gorrie Street in Suva.
PIPSO will conduct a Business Development "Introductory
Session specifically designed for micro and small to medium businesses looking
to develop or improve their business processes".
According to information posted by PIPSO today, the one day
seminar will be run by David Sutherland, a production specialist who will cover
the following topics:
- Introduction to PIPSO
- Role of Productivity Specialist
- Healthy Business Attributes
- Business Health Checks
- SWOT Analysis
- Developing Your Business
- Business Sustainability in Today's Market
Activities have been organised to engage the participants in
business analysis and discussion with real case studies and group work.
PIPSO hopes each participant will be during the training
programme undertake individual activities which help them examine the
performance of their own businesses.
The workshop costs $20 per participant and registration
information is available via email from veninan@pipso.org.fj