Free transport increase

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 3:37PM THE number of students aided in the governments free transportation initiative increases each year.

The Director Finance of the Ministry of Education, Donish Lal told the Standing Committee on Social Affairs the ministry had helped 20 schools in 2015, 30 plus schools in 2016 and have approved boats and engines for 42 schools for this year.

Mr Lala said the trend had increased over the three years and confirmed the ministry also hoped to assist all maritime schools with boats and engines.

"In terms of monitoring and evaluation of the transport assistance we continuously liaise with Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and Land Transport Authority in terms of the routes students can take," Mr Lal said.

"Currently MSAF is reviewing the routes we give to schools and whether it is appropriate to have road or sea transport."








