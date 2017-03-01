Census enumerators to use tablets

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:33PM PARTICIPANTS for the Bureau of Statics introductory training held at the Kshatriya Hall in Labasa will be able to train their own staff and supervisors after this week's training.

The group of participants will go through a test to make sure they have the capacity to face the crowd and conduct the census.

Census Training team leader Kelera Nokelevu said with the use of tablets, the participants will immediately fill in forms during the census.

"The forms are inbuilt so instead of writing they just use the features on this tablets so for this training of trainers it helps them understand the importance of a census, helps them to understand the content of the census questionnaire and also understand the use of tablets," she said.

"After all these area coordinators will be responsible to train their own staffs as in they will train their own enumerators and supervisors for Northern division."

The one week introductory training will end on Friday.