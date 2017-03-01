Fiji Time: 1:27 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sedition accused to take plea this month

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 3:28PM A GROUP of Nadroga villagers facing sedition charges will take their plea later this month.

The group appeared at the Lautoka High Court this morning.

Charged with one count of sedition and one count of inciting communal antagonism are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Ulaiyasi Rabua, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Makutu, Mosese Nacavi, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nukunivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jocama Ratulevu and Adi Cuvu Atama.

The group were represented by Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh while Adi Cuvu was defended by Sala Kunatuba.

The next appearance on March 29 will also decide on when the trial is expected to proceed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Search for toddler continues
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Biman: Report delay a breach
  4. Tabuya leads PDP
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  7. Online rental bond service
  8. Police patrol study
  9. Club raises more than $4k
  10. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)