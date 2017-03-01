Sedition accused to take plea this month

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:28PM A GROUP of Nadroga villagers facing sedition charges will take their plea later this month.

The group appeared at the Lautoka High Court this morning.

Charged with one count of sedition and one count of inciting communal antagonism are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Ulaiyasi Rabua, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Makutu, Mosese Nacavi, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nukunivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jocama Ratulevu and Adi Cuvu Atama.

The group were represented by Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh while Adi Cuvu was defended by Sala Kunatuba.

The next appearance on March 29 will also decide on when the trial is expected to proceed.