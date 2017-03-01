Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Ministry research free milk initiative

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 3:22PM A RESEARCH section of the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is currently doing a survey on the implications of the free milk initiative by the government, the Standing Committee on Social Affairs heard today.

Responding to a question from committee member Salote Radrodro, Deputy Secretary Kelera Taloga said the Ministry has not received a feedback from those conducting the survey.

"We have some mini surveys and research trying to assess the impact of the initiative," Ms Taloga said.

Mrs Radrodro had questioned the monitoring and evaluation to gauge the effectiveness of this program bearing in mind the huge amount of money that's been invested in this government initiative.

More than $2 million was spent on the milk initiative for more than 18,000 Year 1 students in 2015.








