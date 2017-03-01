Bech-de-mer in peril

Update: 2:09PM THE BECHE-DE-MER stock in Fiji is in peril as a result of grossly insufficient management measures and weak enforcement.
Speaking at the Fiji Beche-de-Mer Forum held at the Holiday
Inn this morning, Dr Steven Purcell of Southern Cross University (SCU),
Australia, said, a survey report released by the Pacific Community (SPC) in
2010 revealed that the density of beche-de-mer species was critically low for
Fiji and this was still the case.
Dr Purcell said the report had recommended a fishing ban on
all species if Fiji wanted to save its beche-de-mer industry.
He said a research by the Wildlife Conservation Society
(WCS) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry stated that sea cucumber
population in Fiji was over exploited with a decline noted in major species.