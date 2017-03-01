Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Legal matters complete for education review

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 2:07PM THE Solicitor-General's Office is now on the verge of completing the legal matters of the review of the Education Act.

Director Corporate Services for the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts Releshni Karan revealed this during their submission to Standing Committee on Social Affairs today.

She was replying to a question by committee member Anare Vadei who asked as to why it was taking so long for the review of Education Act that was done 2009.

Ms Karan said the Ministry wants a holistic Education Action that is why there have been a lot of consultations with the stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers, heads of schools and religious organisations.

�We want their views to be taken in,� she said.

�We are very hopeful that this will cross Parliament this year.�

Meanwhile the Ministry had made submissions on their 2015 Annual Report to the committee.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Search for toddler continues
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Biman: Report delay a breach
  4. Tabuya leads PDP
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  7. Online rental bond service
  8. Police patrol study
  9. Club raises more than $4k
  10. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)