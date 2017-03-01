Legal matters complete for education review

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:07PM THE Solicitor-General's Office is now on the verge of completing the legal matters of the review of the Education Act.

Director Corporate Services for the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts Releshni Karan revealed this during their submission to Standing Committee on Social Affairs today.

She was replying to a question by committee member Anare Vadei who asked as to why it was taking so long for the review of Education Act that was done 2009.

Ms Karan said the Ministry wants a holistic Education Action that is why there have been a lot of consultations with the stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers, heads of schools and religious organisations.

�We want their views to be taken in,� she said.

�We are very hopeful that this will cross Parliament this year.�

Meanwhile the Ministry had made submissions on their 2015 Annual Report to the committee.