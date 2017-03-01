Religious bodies discuss social issues

Update: 1:28PM ABOUT 70 participants from faith based organizations are today discussing ways to combat the nation's social problems.
Organised by the Ministry of Women Children and Poverty
Alleviation, the forum was opened by Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa who said an
internal review had concluded on the need for the effort of all stakeholders.
"With their involvement in local communities and their
standing as moral leaders, many faith-based organizations and religious leaders
command the respect of local and national authorities, which can make them
valuable peace mediators in tense environments," she added.
Preetam Singh from the Samabula Sikh Temple, said the
workshop was a significant event as it brought together different faith
organizations who the power to influence people"s minds.
From the Fiji Council of Churches, Aporosa Rageci said the
event was a timely effort by the Government to call faith organizations
together where they can form networks and build relationships on the good work
that can be done in society.
The workshop is currently being held at the Southern Cross
Hotel in Suva.