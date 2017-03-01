Fiji Time: 2:07 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Religious bodies discuss social issues

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 1:28PM ABOUT 70 participants from faith based organizations are today discussing ways to combat the nation's social problems.

Organised by the Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation, the forum was opened by Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa who said an internal review had concluded on the need for the effort of all stakeholders.

"With their involvement in local communities and their standing as moral leaders, many faith-based organizations and religious leaders command the respect of local and national authorities, which can make them valuable peace mediators in tense environments," she added.

Preetam Singh from the Samabula Sikh Temple, said the workshop was a significant event as it brought together different faith organizations who the power to influence people"s minds.

From the Fiji Council of Churches, Aporosa Rageci said the event was a timely effort by the Government to call faith organizations together where they can form networks and build relationships on the good work that can be done in society.

The workshop is currently being held at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.








