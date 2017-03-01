More development for Nawi

Update: 1:25PM FURTHER development works on Nawi Island in Savusavu will begin in three months.
Chief executive Mike Gann confirmed this saying that
challenges faced over the past years has been resolved
At this morning's consultation with Prime Minister Voreqe
Bainimarama on Nawi Island, Mr Gann informed him of difficulties faced with
various government departments.
Mr Bainimarama has assured him that his team would work with
officiials of the multi million dollar resort to speed up necessary processing
of documents.