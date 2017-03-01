Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More development for Nawi

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 1:25PM FURTHER development works on Nawi Island in Savusavu will begin in three months.

Chief executive Mike Gann confirmed this saying that challenges faced over the past years has been resolved

At this morning's consultation with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Nawi Island, Mr Gann informed him of difficulties faced with various government departments.

Mr Bainimarama has assured him that his team would work with officiials of the multi million dollar resort to speed up necessary processing of documents.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)