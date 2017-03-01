More development for Nawi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has a chat with Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea, right, on Nawi Island

Update: 1:25PM FURTHER development works on Nawi Island in Savusavu will begin in three months.

Chief executive Mike Gann confirmed this saying that challenges faced over the past years has been resolved

At this morning's consultation with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Nawi Island, Mr Gann informed him of difficulties faced with various government departments.

Mr Bainimarama has assured him that his team would work with officiials of the multi million dollar resort to speed up necessary processing of documents.