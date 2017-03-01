Yasawa students off on diplomatic trip

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rebecca Teleni who represented Fiji at the BEIMUN2013 while a student of the Beijing World Youth Academy. Picture: Quanzi

Update: 1:17PM SIX high school students from Yasawa High School and Yat Sen Secondary School have left to take part in the 24th annual Beijing Model United Nations (BEIMUN) conference in Beijing.

Held from March 3 to 5, the young "diplomats" will meet other students from north Asia and discuss international issues under the them of "Growth and Duality".

Founded in 1993, BEIMUN is an affiliate of the The Hague International Model United Nations (THIMUN).

"The Coordinators of the program believe that this world order more accurately reflects the original motives of the authors of the 1945 San Francisco Charter than events following the Potsdam Conference of the same year."

The main objective of BEIMUN, is to revitalize the original ideals of the United Nations.