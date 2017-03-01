Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yasawa students off on diplomatic trip

SHAYAL DEVI, LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 1:17PM SIX high school students from Yasawa High School and Yat Sen Secondary School have left to take part in the 24th annual Beijing Model United Nations (BEIMUN) conference in Beijing.

Held from March 3 to 5, the young "diplomats" will meet other students from north Asia and discuss international issues under the them of "Growth and Duality".

Founded in 1993, BEIMUN is an affiliate of the The Hague International Model United Nations (THIMUN). 

"The Coordinators of the program believe that this world order more accurately reflects the original motives of the authors of the 1945 San Francisco Charter than events following the Potsdam Conference of the same year."

The main objective of BEIMUN, is to revitalize the original ideals of the United Nations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)