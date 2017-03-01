Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Call for Prayers

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Update: 1:08PM CHRISTIANS of all denominations are invited to participate in a prayer marathon at the American International Christian School at the Nadi Back Road this Friday and Saturday.

�This prayer relay is a time for us to take victory over personal strongholds and struggles as we pray faithfully for revival in our lives,� a statement from organisers, NGO Life Runners said.  

�We will also have a prayer table set up where people can write out their prayer requests and then as people take their laps around the field they can pick up a card and pray for that request as well.  �This is an opportunity to spend 24 hours dedicated to seeking God and fellow-shipping with others.�

