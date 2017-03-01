Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Flooding problem

Shayal Devi
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE Western Division Drainage Board has begun liaising with stakeholders to find ways flash flooding along roadsides could be minimised during heavy rain.

Board chairman Faaiaz Ali said they had begun discussions with stakeholders such as the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

"We will look into what can be done," he said. "Regarding drainage, we haven't received any major complaints yet, but we are still doing our best to try and address flash flooding, especially on roads."

FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were aware of drainage issues.

"It requires the input of many agencies, including the municipal councils, FRA and land and water resource management team to work together to find a solution," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ali said the board would visit rural communities to see first-hand the drainage issues people experienced.








