Family seeks help for girl, 8

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 8 year old Anushka Narayan who is suffering from liver complications spending some time with dad Gyan Narayan at their home in Narere. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE mother of eight-year-old, Anushka Narayan is pleading with the public to help save her daughter's life.

Reshli Kumari said her daughter was diagnosed with hepatic liver failure two years ago and needed urgent medical treatment in New Zealand, which would cost the family $F20,000.

Ms Kumari said the family had collected around $6000 so far.

"I want to thank the people who have helped me so far. But we are still short of the required amount," she said. "Time is not on our side because my daughter's condition is getting worse day by day. When she experiences pain in her abdomen, she starts swearing and throwing things at people. She has personally told me that she can't bear the pain."

An emotional Ms Kumari said her daughter's dream of attending school hung in the balance.

"We have stopped her from going to school because of her pain and behaviour. She has still hope to go back to school again.

"She is determined to become a doctor when she grows up and the family will support her in every step."

Anushka's father, Gyan Narayan, said the family had been told by the doctors not to administer any medicines to her.

People wishing to help the family can contact them on 9202655.