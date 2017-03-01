Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dengue awareness

Shayal Devi
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE Lautoka District Rural Advisory Council began its dengue awareness programs in peri-urban and rural parts of Lautoka this week.

Council chairman Faiaaz Ali said a major clean-up would be held next week.

"We have heard in the media that dengue cases are coming up so we have started our annual dengue fever awareness in communities," he said. "Next week we will organise a clean-up for areas from Matawalu to Lomolomo starting on Monday. This will be done free of charge."

Mr Ali said mosquito spraying was not advisable at present because of the wet weather.

"We want to get the word out so people start cleaning up. We organised a similar clean-up and rubbish collection for Velovelo, Lauwaki and Saweni last week and we managed to collect 30 tonnes of garbage."

He said members of the community needed to stop dumping rubbish indiscriminately.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)