THE Lautoka District Rural Advisory Council began its dengue awareness programs in peri-urban and rural parts of Lautoka this week.

Council chairman Faiaaz Ali said a major clean-up would be held next week.

"We have heard in the media that dengue cases are coming up so we have started our annual dengue fever awareness in communities," he said. "Next week we will organise a clean-up for areas from Matawalu to Lomolomo starting on Monday. This will be done free of charge."

Mr Ali said mosquito spraying was not advisable at present because of the wet weather.

"We want to get the word out so people start cleaning up. We organised a similar clean-up and rubbish collection for Velovelo, Lauwaki and Saweni last week and we managed to collect 30 tonnes of garbage."

He said members of the community needed to stop dumping rubbish indiscriminately.