Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Contract challenge

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE awarding of tenders for work contacts to local companies to deliver work for Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is a challenge, according to the authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

"One of my major concerns is that if we award work like multiple jobs to a local company then the question is if they can actually physically do that work," he said.

"This is because if they do not perform, then I will terminate the contract.

"I do not want to terminate contractors for non-performance of contracts, but I much prefer a company to come to us and say we cannot tender that job because we do not have the ability to do it."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority issued a draft of tenders in December last year for rural road projects and the authority had received interest from nine companies.

He said the authority hoped to develop and grow local companies.

"Even with the existing companies that we have out there, there is still not enough to meet that requirement to deliver that service rolled out," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said attracting international companies to perform work for FRA was a challenge, considering the costs.

Mr Hutchinson said this during the breakfast networking event organised by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH) in Suva last Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)