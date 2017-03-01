Contract challenge

/ Front page / News

THE awarding of tenders for work contacts to local companies to deliver work for Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is a challenge, according to the authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

"One of my major concerns is that if we award work like multiple jobs to a local company then the question is if they can actually physically do that work," he said.

"This is because if they do not perform, then I will terminate the contract.

"I do not want to terminate contractors for non-performance of contracts, but I much prefer a company to come to us and say we cannot tender that job because we do not have the ability to do it."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority issued a draft of tenders in December last year for rural road projects and the authority had received interest from nine companies.

He said the authority hoped to develop and grow local companies.

"Even with the existing companies that we have out there, there is still not enough to meet that requirement to deliver that service rolled out," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said attracting international companies to perform work for FRA was a challenge, considering the costs.

Mr Hutchinson said this during the breakfast networking event organised by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH) in Suva last Friday.